PRESIDIO PROPERTY TRUST EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:SQFT)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN PRESIDIO PROPERTY TRUST? (NASDAQ:SQFT)

Wall Street analysts have given Presidio Property Trust a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Presidio Property Trust wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

ALEXCO RESOURCE (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

Alexco Resource last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The mining company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm earned $3.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 million. Alexco Resource has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Alexco Resource has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALEXCO RESOURCE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Alexco Resource in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Alexco Resource stock.

Alexco Resource

XENETIC BIOSCIENCES (NASDAQ:XBIO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:XBIO)

Xenetic Biosciences last issued its earnings results on May 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Xenetic Biosciences has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Xenetic Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS XENETIC BIOSCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:XBIO)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Xenetic Biosciences in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Xenetic Biosciences stock.

Xenetic Biosciences

(NASDAQ:GMTX)

IS GEMINI THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GMTX)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Gemini Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Gemini Therapeutics stock.

Gemini Therapeutics