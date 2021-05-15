TREAN INSURANCE GROUP (NASDAQ:TIG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TIG)

Trean Insurance Group last issued its earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Trean Insurance Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Trean Insurance Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TREAN INSURANCE GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TIG)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Trean Insurance Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Trean Insurance Group stock.

CHECK-CAP (NASDAQ:CHEK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CHEK)

Check-Cap last posted its earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The medical research company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Check-Cap has generated ($1.73) earnings per share over the last year. Check-Cap has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CHECK-CAP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CHEK)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Check-Cap in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Check-Cap stock.

GEVO (NASDAQ:GEVO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Gevo last released its earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Gevo has generated ($2.39) earnings per share over the last year. Gevo has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GEVO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GEVO)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Gevo in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Gevo stock.

LIFEMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LFMD)

LifeMD last announced its quarterly earnings results on March 28th, 2021. The reported ($2.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $2.29. The business had revenue of $12.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 million. LifeMD has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. LifeMD has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

