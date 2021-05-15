(NYSE:APP)

IS APPLOVIN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:APP)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AppLovin in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” AppLovin stock.

ACUTUS MEDICAL (NASDAQ:AFIB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AFIB)

Acutus Medical last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.34. Acutus Medical has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Acutus Medical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, September 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ACUTUS MEDICAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AFIB)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Acutus Medical in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Acutus Medical stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AFIB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

TELEFÓNICA (NYSE:TEF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TEF)

Telefónica last released its quarterly earnings data on February 25th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter. Telefónica has generated $0.73 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.3. Telefónica has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TELEFÓNICA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TEF)

13 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Telefónica in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Telefónica stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TEF, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

AKOUOS (NASDAQ:AKUS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Akouos last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. Akouos has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Akouos has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AKOUOS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AKUS)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Akouos in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Akouos stock.

