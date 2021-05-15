YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA (NYSE:YPF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:YPF)

YPF Sociedad Anónima last announced its earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. YPF Sociedad Anónima has generated ($0.10) earnings per share over the last year. YPF Sociedad Anónima has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS YPF SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:YPF)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 sell ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “sell” YPF Sociedad Anónima stock.

EYENOVIA (NASDAQ:EYEN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EYEN)

Eyenovia last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. Eyenovia has generated ($1.47) earnings per share over the last year. Eyenovia has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EYENOVIA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EYEN)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Eyenovia in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Eyenovia stock.

PUBMATIC (NASDAQ:PUBM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic last released its quarterly earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business earned $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.48 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. PubMatic has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. PubMatic has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PUBMATIC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PUBM)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for PubMatic in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” PubMatic stock.

INFINITY PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:INFI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:INFI)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals last released its earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has generated ($0.83) earnings per share over the last year. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INFINITY PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:INFI)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Infinity Pharmaceuticals stock.

