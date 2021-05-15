DREAM FINDERS HOMES (NASDAQ:DFH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DFH)

Dream Finders Homes last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $343.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.24 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. Dream Finders Homes has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Dream Finders Homes has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DREAM FINDERS HOMES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DFH)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Dream Finders Homes in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 3 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Dream Finders Homes stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in DFH, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

EXICURE (NASDAQ:XCUR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:XCUR)

Exicure last announced its earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Exicure has generated ($0.46) earnings per share over the last year. Exicure has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EXICURE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:XCUR)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Exicure in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Exicure stock.

CELSIUS (NASDAQ:CELH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.75 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Celsius has generated ($0.02) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 773.7. Celsius has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CELSIUS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CELH)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Celsius in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Celsius stock.

LUCIRA HEALTH (NASDAQ:LHDX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LHDX)

Lucira Health last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.20. Lucira Health has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Lucira Health has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LUCIRA HEALTH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LHDX)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Lucira Health in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Lucira Health stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in LHDX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

