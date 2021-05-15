SONIM TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:SONM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SONM)

Sonim Technologies last issued its earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Sonim Technologies has generated ($1.07) earnings per share over the last year. Sonim Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SONIM TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SONM)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sonim Technologies in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Sonim Technologies stock.

Sonim Technologies

PERPETUA RESOURCES (NASDAQ:PPTA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Perpetua Resources last posted its quarterly earnings data on March 15th, 2021. The reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perpetua Resources has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Perpetua Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN PERPETUA RESOURCES? (NASDAQ:PPTA)

ALIBABA GROUP (NYSE:BABA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group last released its earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. Its revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. Alibaba Group has generated $6.03 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.1. Alibaba Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALIBABA GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BABA)

33 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Alibaba Group in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 30 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Alibaba Group stock.

Alibaba Group

SIERRA WIRELESS (NASDAQ:SWIR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SWIR)

Sierra Wireless last posted its earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless has generated ($1.02) earnings per share over the last year. Sierra Wireless has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SIERRA WIRELESS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SWIR)

11 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sierra Wireless in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Sierra Wireless stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SWIR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Sierra Wireless