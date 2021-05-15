TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR (NASDAQ:TSEM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Tower Semiconductor last posted its earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm earned $347.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.09 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Tower Semiconductor has generated $0.87 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.5. Tower Semiconductor has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TSEM)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tower Semiconductor in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Tower Semiconductor stock.

VAALCO ENERGY (NYSE:EGY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EGY)

VAALCO Energy last issued its earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. VAALCO Energy has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. VAALCO Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VAALCO ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EGY)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for VAALCO Energy in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” VAALCO Energy stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in EGY, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

NEW RELIC (NYSE:NEWR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NEWR)

New Relic last posted its earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The software maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.19. The firm earned $172.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.60 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. New Relic has generated ($1.08) earnings per share over the last year. New Relic has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NEW RELIC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NEWR)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for New Relic in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 10 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” New Relic stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in NEWR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

GTY TECHNOLOGY (NASDAQ:GTYH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GTYH)

GTY Technology last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.27. GTY Technology has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. GTY Technology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GTY TECHNOLOGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GTYH)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for GTY Technology in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” GTY Technology stock.

