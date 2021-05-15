KELSO TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:KIQ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KIQ)

Kelso Technologies last posted its earnings data on March 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company earned $1.40 million during the quarter. Kelso Technologies has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.7.

DAILY JOURNAL (NASDAQ:DJCO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DJCO)

Daily Journal last announced its earnings data on February 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $10.42 million during the quarter. Daily Journal has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.1. Daily Journal has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

PREDICTIVE ONCOLOGY (NASDAQ:POAI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:POAI)

Predictive Oncology last announced its earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Predictive Oncology has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Predictive Oncology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Predictive Oncology in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Predictive Oncology stock.

MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:MRNS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals last announced its earnings data on March 8th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has generated ($3.96) earnings per share over the last year. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 17th, 2021.

IS MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MRNS)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock.

