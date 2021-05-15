PAN AMERICAN SILVER (NASDAQ:PAAS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver last posted its earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. The firm earned $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.85 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Pan American Silver has generated $0.78 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.7. Pan American Silver has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PAN AMERICAN SILVER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:PAAS)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Pan American Silver in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Pan American Silver stock.

Pan American Silver

FARFETCH (NYSE:FTCH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FTCH)

Farfetch last announced its earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The business earned $485.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.79 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Farfetch has generated ($1.21) earnings per share over the last year. Farfetch has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FARFETCH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FTCH)

13 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Farfetch in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Farfetch stock.

Farfetch

CITIZENS & NORTHERN (NASDAQ:CZNC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Citizens & Northern last released its earnings results on April 21st, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Citizens & Northern has generated $1.70 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.2. Citizens & Northern has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CITIZENS & NORTHERN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CZNC)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Citizens & Northern in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Citizens & Northern stock.

Citizens & Northern