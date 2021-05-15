ZEALAND PHARMA A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Zealand Pharma A/S last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The reported ($5.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $4.69. Zealand Pharma A/S has generated ($2.54) earnings per share over the last year. Zealand Pharma A/S has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ZEALAND PHARMA A/S A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Zealand Pharma A/S stock.

Zealand Pharma A/S

CIDARA THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:CDTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Cidara Therapeutics last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Cidara Therapeutics has generated ($1.41) earnings per share over the last year. Cidara Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CIDARA THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CDTX)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cidara Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Cidara Therapeutics stock.

Cidara Therapeutics

PLANTRONICS (NYSE:PLT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PLT)

Plantronics last released its earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.30. The firm earned $478 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.93 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Plantronics has generated $1.99 earnings per share over the last year. Plantronics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PLANTRONICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PLT)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Plantronics in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Plantronics stock.

Plantronics

SOL-GEL TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:SLGL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SLGL)

Sol-Gel Technologies last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. Sol-Gel Technologies has generated ($1.26) earnings per share over the last year. Sol-Gel Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SOL-GEL TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SLGL)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Sol-Gel Technologies stock.

Sol-Gel Technologies