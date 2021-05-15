ICONIX BRAND GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:ICON)

MEDAVAIL (NASDAQ:MDVL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MDVL)

MedAvail last issued its earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.01. MedAvail has generated ($5.52) earnings per share over the last year. MedAvail has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MEDAVAIL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MDVL)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for MedAvail in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” MedAvail stock.

PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. – PETROBRAS (NYSE:PBR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras last issued its earnings data on February 24th, 2021. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $13.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has generated $1.18 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.2.

IS PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. – PETROBRAS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:PBR)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in PBR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

TEEKAY TANKERS (NYSE:TNK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TNK)

Teekay Tankers last posted its earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The shipping company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.14. The firm earned $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.37 million. Its revenue was down 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. Teekay Tankers has generated $1.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.2. Teekay Tankers has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TEEKAY TANKERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TNK)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Teekay Tankers in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Teekay Tankers stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in TNK, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

