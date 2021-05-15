VROOM (NASDAQ:VRM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $591.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.75 million. Its revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Vroom has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Vroom has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VROOM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VRM)

18 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Vroom in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Vroom stock.

Vroom

CBDMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

cbdMD last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.21. cbdMD has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. cbdMD has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CBDMD A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for cbdMD in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” cbdMD stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in YCBD, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

cbdMD

THE AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK last released its earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.82 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. The AZEK has generated $0.59 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.4.

IS THE AZEK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AZEK)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The AZEK in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings, 13 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” The AZEK stock.

The AZEK

FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP (NASDAQ:FRGI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Fiesta Restaurant Group last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Fiesta Restaurant Group has generated $0.35 earnings per share over the last year. Fiesta Restaurant Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FRGI)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Fiesta Restaurant Group in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Fiesta Restaurant Group stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group