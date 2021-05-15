LARGO RESOURCES LTD. COMMON SHARES (NYSE:LGO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LGO)

Largo Resources Ltd. Common Shares last posted its earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Largo Resources Ltd. Common Shares has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Largo Resources Ltd. Common Shares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LARGO RESOURCES LTD. COMMON SHARES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LGO)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Largo Resources Ltd. Common Shares in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Largo Resources Ltd. Common Shares stock.

ZOSANO PHARMA (NASDAQ:ZSAN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

Zosano Pharma last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Zosano Pharma has generated ($2.29) earnings per share over the last year. Zosano Pharma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ZOSANO PHARMA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ZSAN)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Zosano Pharma in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Zosano Pharma stock.

TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS (NYSE:TGP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TGP)

Teekay LNG Partners last announced its earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The shipping company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm earned $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.75 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Teekay LNG Partners has generated $1.79 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.7. Teekay LNG Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TEEKAY LNG PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TGP)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Teekay LNG Partners in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Teekay LNG Partners stock.

OSMOTICA PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:OSMT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OSMT)

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals last released its quarterly earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has generated $0.25 earnings per share over the last year. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OSMOTICA PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OSMT)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Osmotica Pharmaceuticals stock.

