AIKIDO PHARMA EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:AIKI)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN AIKIDO PHARMA? (NASDAQ:AIKI)

Wall Street analysts have given AIkido Pharma a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but AIkido Pharma wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

BLUE BIRD (NASDAQ:BLBD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Blue Bird last issued its earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Blue Bird has generated $0.70 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.1. Blue Bird has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BLUE BIRD A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BLBD)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Blue Bird in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Blue Bird stock.

Blue Bird

FUEL TECH (NASDAQ:FTEK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Fuel Tech last announced its earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Fuel Tech has generated ($0.24) earnings per share over the last year. Fuel Tech has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FUEL TECH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FTEK)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Fuel Tech in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Fuel Tech stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FTEK, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Fuel Tech

KELLY SERVICES (NASDAQ:KELYB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Kelly Services last posted its earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Kelly Services has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Kelly Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN KELLY SERVICES? (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Wall Street analysts have given Kelly Services a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Kelly Services wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.