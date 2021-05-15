SUZANO (NYSE:SUZ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SUZ)

Suzano last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The company earned $1.49 billion during the quarter. Suzano has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Suzano has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SUZANO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SUZ)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Suzano in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Suzano stock.

APYX MEDICAL (NASDAQ:APYX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:APYX)

Apyx Medical last announced its earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Apyx Medical has generated ($0.58) earnings per share over the last year. Apyx Medical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS APYX MEDICAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:APYX)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Apyx Medical in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Apyx Medical stock.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:IX)

ORIX last issued its earnings results on February 8th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. ORIX has generated $10.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.8. ORIX has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ORIX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:IX)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ORIX in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” ORIX stock.

ALTA EQUIPMENT GROUP (NYSE:ALTG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ALTG)

Alta Equipment Group last announced its earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. Alta Equipment Group has generated ($0.56) earnings per share over the last year. Alta Equipment Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALTA EQUIPMENT GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ALTG)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Alta Equipment Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Alta Equipment Group stock.

