1LIFE HEALTHCARE (NASDAQ:ONEM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. Its revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. 1Life Healthcare has generated ($2.84) earnings per share over the last year. 1Life Healthcare has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS 1LIFE HEALTHCARE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ONEM)

15 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for 1Life Healthcare in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” 1Life Healthcare stock.

1Life Healthcare

TAIWAN LIPOSOME EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:TLC)

IS TAIWAN LIPOSOME A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TLC)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Taiwan Liposome in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Taiwan Liposome stock.

Taiwan Liposome

ABCELLERA BIOLOGICS (NASDAQ:ABCL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. AbCellera Biologics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. AbCellera Biologics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ABCELLERA BIOLOGICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ABCL)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AbCellera Biologics in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” AbCellera Biologics stock.

AbCellera Biologics

ATRECA (NASDAQ:BCEL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Atreca last posted its earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Atreca has generated ($4.26) earnings per share over the last year. Atreca has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ATRECA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BCEL)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Atreca in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Atreca stock.

Atreca