SUNOPTA (NASDAQ:STKL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:STKL)

SunOpta last released its quarterly earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. SunOpta has generated ($0.37) earnings per share over the last year. SunOpta has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SUNOPTA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:STKL)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SunOpta in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” SunOpta stock.

INFLARX (NASDAQ:IFRX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IFRX)

InflaRx last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. InflaRx has generated ($2.29) earnings per share over the last year. InflaRx has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, July 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INFLARX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:IFRX)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for InflaRx in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” InflaRx stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in IFRX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

COMPASS PATHWAYS (NASDAQ:CMPS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.14. COMPASS Pathways has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS COMPASS PATHWAYS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CMPS)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for COMPASS Pathways in the last year. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” COMPASS Pathways stock.

CASI PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:CASI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CASI)

CASI Pharmaceuticals last posted its earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. CASI Pharmaceuticals has generated ($0.42) earnings per share over the last year. CASI Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CASI PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CASI)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” CASI Pharmaceuticals stock.

