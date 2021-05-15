BOWL AMERICA (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A)

Bowl America last posted its earnings data on February 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter. Bowl America has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN BOWL AMERICA? (NYSEAMERICAN:BWL.A)

EOS ENERGY ENTERPRISES (NASDAQ:EOSE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises last released its quarterly earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.25. Eos Energy Enterprises has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Eos Energy Enterprises has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EOS ENERGY ENTERPRISES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EOSE)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Eos Energy Enterprises stock.

PATRIOT TRANSPORTATION (NASDAQ:PATI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PATI)

Patriot Transportation last released its quarterly earnings results on February 3rd, 2021. The transportation company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $20.23 million during the quarter. Patriot Transportation has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.2.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN PATRIOT TRANSPORTATION? (NASDAQ:PATI)

CONTANGO OIL & GAS (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas last released its earnings results on March 10th, 2021. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.16 million for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Contango Oil & Gas has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CONTANGO OIL & GAS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Contango Oil & Gas in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Contango Oil & Gas stock.

