AKERO THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:AKRO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Akero Therapeutics last released its earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.47. Akero Therapeutics has generated ($2.90) earnings per share over the last year. Akero Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AKERO THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AKRO)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Akero Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Akero Therapeutics stock.

Akero Therapeutics

KUBIENT (NASDAQ:KBNT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KBNT)

Kubient last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.15. Kubient has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Kubient has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, September 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KUBIENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KBNT)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kubient in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Kubient stock.

Kubient

ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Arko last posted its quarterly earnings results on March 24th, 2021. The reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Arko has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Arko has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARKO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ARKO)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Arko in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Arko stock.

Arko

HYRECAR (NASDAQ:HYRE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HYRE)

HyreCar last released its earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. HyreCar has generated ($0.89) earnings per share over the last year. HyreCar has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HYRECAR A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HYRE)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for HyreCar in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” HyreCar stock.

HyreCar