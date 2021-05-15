CATABASIS PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:CATB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CATB)

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals last released its quarterly earnings results on March 10th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has generated ($2.35) earnings per share over the last year. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CATABASIS PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CATB)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Catabasis Pharmaceuticals stock.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

FOSSIL GROUP (NASDAQ:FOSL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group last posted its quarterly earnings results on March 10th, 2021. The accessories brand company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $528.10 million for the quarter. Fossil Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Fossil Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN FOSSIL GROUP? (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Wall Street analysts have given Fossil Group a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but Fossil Group wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

SINTX TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:SINT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SINT)

Sintx Technologies last issued its quarterly earnings results on March 21st, 2021. The reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Sintx Technologies has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS SINTX TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SINT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sintx Technologies in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Sintx Technologies stock.

Sintx Technologies

CALLIDITAS THERAPEUTICS AB (PUBL) (NASDAQ:CALT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CALT)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) last released its quarterly earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) has generated ($0.19) earnings per share over the last year.

IS CALLIDITAS THERAPEUTICS AB (PUBL) A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CALT)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)