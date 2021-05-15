API GROUP (NYSE:APG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:APG)

APi Group last released its quarterly earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business earned $803 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.28 million. Its revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. APi Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. APi Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS API GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:APG)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for APi Group in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” APi Group stock.

APi Group

RAMACO RESOURCES (NASDAQ:METC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Ramaco Resources has generated $0.61 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.0. Ramaco Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RAMACO RESOURCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:METC)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ramaco Resources in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Ramaco Resources stock.

Ramaco Resources

SOTERA HEALTH (NYSE:SHC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SHC)

Sotera Health last posted its earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business earned $212.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.38 million. Its revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sotera Health has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Sotera Health has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SOTERA HEALTH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SHC)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sotera Health in the last twelve months. There are currently 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Sotera Health stock.

Sotera Health

ONESMART INTERNATIONAL EDUCATION GROUP EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:ONE)

IS ONESMART INTERNATIONAL EDUCATION GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ONE)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for OneSmart International Education Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” OneSmart International Education Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ONE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

OneSmart International Education Group