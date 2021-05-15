BIOATLA (NASDAQ:BCAB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BCAB)

BioAtla last issued its earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.04. BioAtla has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. BioAtla has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BIOATLA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BCAB)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for BioAtla in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” BioAtla stock.

ZOVIO (NASDAQ:ZVO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ZVO)

Zovio last issued its earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. Zovio has generated ($0.47) earnings per share over the last year. Zovio has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ZOVIO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ZVO)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Zovio in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Zovio stock.

INSTIL BIO (NASDAQ:TIL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TIL)

Instil Bio last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.14. Instil Bio has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS INSTIL BIO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TIL)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Instil Bio in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Instil Bio stock.

OVID THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:OVID) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OVID)

Ovid Therapeutics last released its quarterly earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.08. Ovid Therapeutics has generated ($1.54) earnings per share over the last year. Ovid Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OVID THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OVID)

10 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ovid Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Ovid Therapeutics stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in OVID, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

