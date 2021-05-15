180 DEGREE CAPITAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:TURN)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN 180 DEGREE CAPITAL? (NASDAQ:TURN)

Wall Street analysts have given 180 Degree Capital a “N/A” rating, but there may be better buying opportunities in the stock market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new stock ideas, but 180 Degree Capital wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five companies may be even better buys.

LOMA NEGRA COMPAÑÍA INDUSTRIAL ARGENTINA SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA (NYSE:LOMA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LOMA)

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima last released its earnings results on March 10th, 2021. The reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $166.03 million for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has generated $0.54 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.1. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LOMA NEGRA COMPAÑÍA INDUSTRIAL ARGENTINA SOCIEDAD ANÓNIMA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LOMA)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in LOMA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima

REZOLUTE (NASDAQ:RZLT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RZLT)

Rezolute last announced its earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.13. Rezolute has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS REZOLUTE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RZLT)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Rezolute in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Rezolute stock.

Rezolute

AKERO THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:AKRO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Akero Therapeutics last issued its earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.47. Akero Therapeutics has generated ($2.90) earnings per share over the last year. Akero Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AKERO THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AKRO)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Akero Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Akero Therapeutics stock.

Akero Therapeutics