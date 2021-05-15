WIX.COM (NASDAQ:WIX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.com last issued its earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. The business had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.05 million. Its revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Wix.com has generated ($0.99) earnings per share over the last year. Wix.com has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WIX.COM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:WIX)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Wix.com in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 17 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Wix.com stock.

COGENT BIOSCIENCES (NASDAQ:COGT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:COGT)

Cogent Biosciences last posted its earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. Cogent Biosciences has generated ($4.16) earnings per share over the last year. Cogent Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COGENT BIOSCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:COGT)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cogent Biosciences in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Cogent Biosciences stock.

XPENG (NYSE:XPEV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:XPEV)

XPeng last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The firm earned $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 616.1% on a year-over-year basis. XPeng has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS XPENG A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:XPEV)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for XPeng in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” XPeng stock.

FARMLAND PARTNERS (NYSE:FPI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FPI)

Farmland Partners last announced its quarterly earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Farmland Partners has generated $0.13 earnings per share over the last year. Farmland Partners has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FARMLAND PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FPI)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Farmland Partners in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Farmland Partners stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in FPI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

