OPIANT PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:OPNT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OPNT)

Opiant Pharmaceuticals last released its earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. The company earned $6.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has generated $0.20 earnings per share over the last year. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

GLADSTONE LAND (NASDAQ:LAND) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land last issued its earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. Gladstone Land has generated $0.57 earnings per share over the last year. Gladstone Land has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GLADSTONE LAND A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LAND)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Gladstone Land in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Gladstone Land stock.

STRATA SKIN SCIENCES (NASDAQ:SSKN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SSKN)

STRATA Skin Sciences last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The medical device company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business earned $5.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million. STRATA Skin Sciences has generated ($0.11) earnings per share over the last year. STRATA Skin Sciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS STRATA SKIN SCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SSKN)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for STRATA Skin Sciences in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” STRATA Skin Sciences stock.

HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:HOLI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Hollysys Automation Technologies last released its quarterly earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. Hollysys Automation Technologies has generated $1.31 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.9. Hollysys Automation Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HOLLYSYS AUTOMATION TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HOLI)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Hollysys Automation Technologies stock.

