ARCOS DORADOS (NYSE:ARCO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ARCO)

Arcos Dorados last issued its quarterly earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. Arcos Dorados has generated $0.38 earnings per share over the last year. Arcos Dorados has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARCOS DORADOS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ARCO)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Arcos Dorados in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Arcos Dorados stock.

PHENIXFIN (NYSE:PFX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PFX)

PhenixFIN last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $1.30. PhenixFIN has generated ($0.68) earnings per share over the last year. PhenixFIN has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

NANO DIMENSION (NASDAQ:NNDM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension last released its earnings data on March 10th, 2021. The technology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.16. The firm earned $1.97 million during the quarter. Nano Dimension has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

NATIONAL BANKSHARES (NASDAQ:NKSH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NKSH)

National Bankshares last announced its quarterly earnings data on April 21st, 2021. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. National Bankshares has generated $2.65 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.7. National Bankshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

