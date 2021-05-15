CONIFER (NASDAQ:CNFR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CNFR)

Conifer last released its quarterly earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.18. Conifer has generated ($1.69) earnings per share over the last year. Conifer has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CONIFER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CNFR)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Conifer in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Conifer stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CNFR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

AEMETIS (NASDAQ:AMTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Aemetis last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 11th, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.16. Aemetis has generated ($1.75) earnings per share over the last year. Aemetis has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AEMETIS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AMTX)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Aemetis in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Aemetis stock.

AIRBNB (NASDAQ:ABNB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb last released its earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Airbnb has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Airbnb has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AIRBNB A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ABNB)

36 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Airbnb in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 20 hold ratings and 14 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Airbnb stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ABNB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:SPPI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals last released its earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.08. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has generated ($1.14) earnings per share over the last year. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SPECTRUM PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SPPI)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock.

