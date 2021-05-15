GROWGENERATION (NASDAQ:GRWG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration last issued its quarterly earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm earned $90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.30 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 172.7% on a year-over-year basis. GrowGeneration has generated $0.10 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 798.8. GrowGeneration has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GROWGENERATION A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GRWG)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for GrowGeneration in the last year. There are currently 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” GrowGeneration stock.

ENERGOUS (NASDAQ:WATT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WATT)

Energous last released its earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. Energous has generated ($1.27) earnings per share over the last year. Energous has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ENERGOUS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:WATT)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Energous in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Energous stock.

HAEMONETICS (NYSE:HAE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics last issued its earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.21. The company earned $225 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.92 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Haemonetics has generated $3.31 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.1. Haemonetics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HAEMONETICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HAE)

7 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Haemonetics in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Haemonetics stock.

ADICET BIO (NASDAQ:ACET) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ACET)

Adicet Bio last issued its quarterly earnings results on March 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $5.41 million for the quarter. Adicet Bio has generated ($16.86) earnings per share over the last year. Adicet Bio has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ADICET BIO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ACET)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Adicet Bio in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Adicet Bio stock.

