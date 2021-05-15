AVIDITY BIOSCIENCES (NASDAQ:RNA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RNA)

Avidity Biosciences last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. Avidity Biosciences has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Avidity Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AVIDITY BIOSCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RNA)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Avidity Biosciences in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Avidity Biosciences stock.

Avidity Biosciences

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MNDO)

MIND C.T.I. last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 4th, 2021. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $5.80 million during the quarter. MIND C.T.I. has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.5. MIND C.T.I. has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN MIND C.T.I.? (NASDAQ:MNDO)

APARTMENT INVESTMENT AND MANAGEMENT EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:AIV)

IS APARTMENT INVESTMENT AND MANAGEMENT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AIV)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Apartment Investment and Management in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Apartment Investment and Management stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AIV, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Apartment Investment and Management

IZEA WORLDWIDE (NASDAQ:IZEA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IZEA)

IZEA Worldwide last released its earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). IZEA Worldwide has generated ($0.29) earnings per share over the last year. IZEA Worldwide has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS IZEA WORLDWIDE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:IZEA)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for IZEA Worldwide in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” IZEA Worldwide stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in IZEA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

IZEA Worldwide