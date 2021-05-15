COUPANG (NYSE:CPNG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CPNG)

Coupang last posted its earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.52. Coupang has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Coupang has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COUPANG A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CPNG)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Coupang in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Coupang stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CPNG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

VIRACTA THERAPEUTICS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:VIRX)

IS VIRACTA THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:VIRX)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Viracta Therapeutics in the last year. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Viracta Therapeutics stock.

COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:CCEP)

IS COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CCEP)

13 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 8 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Coca-Cola European Partners stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CCEP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CUE BIOPHARMA (NASDAQ:CUE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CUE)

Cue Biopharma last released its quarterly earnings data on May 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. Cue Biopharma has generated ($1.66) earnings per share over the last year. Cue Biopharma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CUE BIOPHARMA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CUE)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cue Biopharma in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Cue Biopharma stock.

