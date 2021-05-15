BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BTRS)

BTRS last announced its earnings results on March 24th, 2021. The reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BTRS has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. BTRS has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BTRS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BTRS)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for BTRS in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” BTRS stock.

AMERICAN RESOURCES (NASDAQ:AREC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AREC)

American Resources last released its earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. American Resources has generated ($1.81) earnings per share over the last year.

IS AMERICAN RESOURCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AREC)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for American Resources in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” American Resources stock.

TRANSALTA (NYSE:TAC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.24. TransAlta has generated ($0.09) earnings per share over the last year. TransAlta has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, July 30th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TRANSALTA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TAC)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TransAlta in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” TransAlta stock.

PARK AEROSPACE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:PKE)

