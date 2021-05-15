GULF ISLAND FABRICATION (NASDAQ:GIFI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GIFI)

Gulf Island Fabrication last released its earnings data on March 28th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.79. The firm earned $57.56 million during the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Gulf Island Fabrication has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

CHINOOK THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:KDNY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics last announced its quarterly earnings results on April 6th, 2021. The reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. Chinook Therapeutics has generated ($5.15) earnings per share over the last year. Chinook Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Chinook Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Chinook Therapeutics stock.

INCOME OPPORTUNITY REALTY INVESTORS EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR)

ROMEO POWER (NYSE:RMO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RMO)

Romeo Power last announced its quarterly earnings data on March 29th, 2021. The reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. The company earned $4.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 million. Romeo Power has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Romeo Power in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Romeo Power stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in RMO, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

