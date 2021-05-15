NUWELLIS (NASDAQ:NUWE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NUWE)

Nuwellis last issued its earnings results on May 11th, 2021. The reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.09. Nuwellis has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Nuwellis has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

INOZYME PHARMA (NASDAQ:INZY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:INZY)

Inozyme Pharma last released its quarterly earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.07. Inozyme Pharma has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Inozyme Pharma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, September 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Inozyme Pharma in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Inozyme Pharma stock.

PETROLEO BRASIL/S (NYSE:PBR.A) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PBR.A)

PETROLEO BRASIL/S last posted its earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.91 billion for the quarter. PETROLEO BRASIL/S has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

CADIZ EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:CDZI)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cadiz in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Cadiz stock.

