CONTEXTLOGIC (NASDAQ:WISH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic last posted its earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business earned $772 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.77 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. ContextLogic has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. ContextLogic has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CONTEXTLOGIC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:WISH)

15 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ContextLogic in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” ContextLogic stock.

KAMADA (NASDAQ:KMDA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Kamada last posted its earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Kamada has generated $0.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.9. Kamada has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KAMADA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KMDA)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kamada in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Kamada stock.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NICE)

NICE last announced its earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE has generated $4.35 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.8. NICE has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NICE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:NICE)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NICE in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” NICE stock.

FATHOM (NASDAQ:FTHM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FTHM)

Fathom last announced its quarterly earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.13. Fathom has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Fathom has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, August 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FATHOM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:FTHM)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Fathom in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Fathom stock.

