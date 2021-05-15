ZOMEDICA (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

Zomedica last announced its earnings data on February 26th, 2021. The reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Zomedica has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Zomedica has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ZOMEDICA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

1 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Zomedica in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Zomedica stock.

Zomedica

CYCLACEL PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:CYCC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals last issued its earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.05. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CYCLACEL PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CYCC)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

KELLY SERVICES (NASDAQ:KELYA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Kelly Services last posted its quarterly earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Its revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Kelly Services has generated $2.16 earnings per share over the last year. Kelly Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS KELLY SERVICES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:KELYA)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Kelly Services in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Kelly Services stock.

Kelly Services

CHINA INDEX (NASDAQ:CIH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CIH)

China Index last issued its quarterly earnings results on March 12th, 2021. The reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.48 million for the quarter. China Index has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN CHINA INDEX? (NASDAQ:CIH)

