SEABRIDGE GOLD (NYSE:SA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SA)

Seabridge Gold last issued its quarterly earnings data on March 23rd, 2021. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. Seabridge Gold has generated ($0.14) earnings per share over the last year.

IS SEABRIDGE GOLD A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SA)

2 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Seabridge Gold in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Seabridge Gold stock.

Seabridge Gold

INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS AND SUPPORT (NASDAQ:ISSC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ISSC)

Innovative Solutions and Support last released its earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company earned $4.87 million during the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.4. Innovative Solutions and Support has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN INNOVATIVE SOLUTIONS AND SUPPORT? (NASDAQ:ISSC)

VIANT TECHNOLOGY (NASDAQ:DSP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DSP)

Viant Technology last announced its earnings data on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.18. Viant Technology has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Viant Technology has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VIANT TECHNOLOGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DSP)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Viant Technology in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Viant Technology stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in DSP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Viant Technology

XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS (NASDAQ:XERS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:XERS)

Xeris Pharmaceuticals last released its earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has generated ($4.81) earnings per share over the last year. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, August 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS XERIS PHARMACEUTICALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:XERS)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Xeris Pharmaceuticals in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Xeris Pharmaceuticals stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in XERS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals