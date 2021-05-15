SONOS (NASDAQ:SONO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sonos last announced its earnings results on May 12th, 2021. The reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $332.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.48 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 90.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sonos has generated ($0.18) earnings per share over the last year. Sonos has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SONOS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SONO)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Sonos in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Sonos stock.

EQUILLIUM (NASDAQ:EQ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EQ)

Equillium last issued its earnings results on May 13th, 2021. The reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.01. Equillium has generated ($1.47) earnings per share over the last year. Equillium has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EQUILLIUM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EQ)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Equillium in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Equillium stock.

ACV AUCTIONS (NASDAQ:ACVA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions last announced its earnings data on May 12th, 2021. The reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.32. ACV Auctions has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. ACV Auctions has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, August 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ACV AUCTIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ACVA)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ACV Auctions in the last twelve months. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” ACV Auctions stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ACVA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CELCUITY (NASDAQ:CELC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CELC)

Celcuity last posted its quarterly earnings results on May 9th, 2021. The reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Celcuity has generated ($0.72) earnings per share over the last year. Celcuity has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CELCUITY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CELC)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Celcuity in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Celcuity stock.

