Earnings results for Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Acacia Research Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/17/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.07.

Acacia Research last issued its quarterly earnings results on March 29th, 2021. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $4.38 million during the quarter. Acacia Research has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.7. Acacia Research has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 17th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Acacia Research in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 8.76%. The high price target for ACTG is $5.00 and the low price target for ACTG is $5.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Acacia Research has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.00, Acacia Research has a forecasted downside of 8.8% from its current price of $5.48. Acacia Research has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Acacia Research does not currently pay a dividend. Acacia Research does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG)

In the past three months, Acacia Research insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $26,158.00 in company stock. Only 4.94% of the stock of Acacia Research is held by insiders. 60.63% of the stock of Acacia Research is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG



The P/E ratio of Acacia Research is 45.67, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.50. The P/E ratio of Acacia Research is 45.67, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 34.82. Acacia Research has a P/B Ratio of 1.58. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

