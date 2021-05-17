Earnings results for Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 05/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.1.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals last posted its earnings results on April 14th, 2021. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has generated ($0.55) earnings per share over the last year. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 17th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $1.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 76.23%. The high price target for ADMP is $1.50 and the low price target for ADMP is $1.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Adamis Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Adamis Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP)

In the past three months, Adamis Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.90% of the stock of Adamis Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. Only 7.36% of the stock of Adamis Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP



Earnings for Adamis Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.40) to ($0.15) per share. The P/E ratio of Adamis Pharmaceuticals is -1.48, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 1.22. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

