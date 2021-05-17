Earnings results for Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.19.

Analyst Opinion on Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Alignment Healthcare in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 41.54%. The high price target for ALHC is $36.00 and the low price target for ALHC is $25.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Alignment Healthcare does not currently pay a dividend. Alignment Healthcare does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC)

In the past three months, Alignment Healthcare insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $13,571,476.00 in company stock.

