Earnings results for Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/17/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.39. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.26.

Altimmune last posted its earnings results on February 24th, 2021. The reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 million. Altimmune has generated ($0.98) earnings per share over the last year. Altimmune has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 17th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Altimmune in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $31.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 137.29%. The high price target for ALT is $41.00 and the low price target for ALT is $25.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Altimmune has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $31.75, Altimmune has a forecasted upside of 137.3% from its current price of $13.38. Altimmune has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune does not currently pay a dividend. Altimmune does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT)

In the past three months, Altimmune insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $96,480.00 in company stock. Only 2.70% of the stock of Altimmune is held by insiders. 66.22% of the stock of Altimmune is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT



Earnings for Altimmune are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.61) to $0.57 per share. The P/E ratio of Altimmune is -6.72, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Altimmune is -6.72, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Altimmune has a P/B Ratio of 4.51. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here