Earnings results for AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH)

AppHarvest, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/17/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.25.

Analyst Opinion on AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for AppHarvest in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $42.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 252.64%. The high price target for APPH is $42.00 and the low price target for APPH is $42.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH)

AppHarvest does not currently pay a dividend. AppHarvest does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH)

In the past three months, AppHarvest insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,768,375.00 in company stock.

