Earnings results for Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX)

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.03.

Atlas Technical Consultants last released its quarterly earnings results on March 22nd, 2021. The reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. The company earned $125.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.20 million. Atlas Technical Consultants has generated ($0.52) earnings per share over the last year. Atlas Technical Consultants has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 17th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Atlas Technical Consultants in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 8.41%. The high price target for ATCX is $13.00 and the low price target for ATCX is $11.50. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX)

Atlas Technical Consultants does not currently pay a dividend. Atlas Technical Consultants does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX)

In the past three months, Atlas Technical Consultants insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,039,700.00 in company stock. Only 18.30% of the stock of Atlas Technical Consultants is held by insiders. Only 7.52% of the stock of Atlas Technical Consultants is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX



Earnings for Atlas Technical Consultants are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.92) to ($1.01) per share. The P/E ratio of Atlas Technical Consultants is -12.42, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Atlas Technical Consultants is -12.42, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Atlas Technical Consultants has a P/B Ratio of 14.49. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

