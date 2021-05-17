Earnings results for Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.36. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.5.

Aytu Biopharma last issued its earnings data on February 10th, 2021. The reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.26. The business earned $15.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 million. Aytu Biopharma has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Aytu Biopharma has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 17th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Aytu Biopharma in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 29.87%. The high price target for AYTU is $11.00 and the low price target for AYTU is $3.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Aytu Biopharma has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.00, Aytu Biopharma has a forecasted upside of 29.9% from its current price of $5.39. Aytu Biopharma has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU)

Aytu Biopharma does not currently pay a dividend. Aytu Biopharma does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU)

In the past three months, Aytu Biopharma insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.60% of the stock of Aytu Biopharma is held by insiders. 89.77% of the stock of Aytu Biopharma is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Aytu Biopharma (NASDAQ:AYTU



Earnings for Aytu Biopharma are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.17) to ($0.62) per share. Aytu Biopharma has a P/B Ratio of 0.68. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

