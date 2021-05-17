Earnings results for BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG)

BioHiTech Global, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.16.

BioHiTech Global last announced its earnings results on April 15th, 2021. The reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter. BioHiTech Global has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. BioHiTech Global has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 17th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BioHiTech Global in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 236.13%. The high price target for BHTG is $4.00 and the low price target for BHTG is $4.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG)

BioHiTech Global does not currently pay a dividend. BioHiTech Global does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG)

In the past three months, BioHiTech Global insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $67,885.00 in company stock. 36.90% of the stock of BioHiTech Global is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 1.77% of the stock of BioHiTech Global is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG



The P/E ratio of BioHiTech Global is -1.92, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of BioHiTech Global is -1.92, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. BioHiTech Global has a P/B Ratio of 9.92. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

