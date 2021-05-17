Earnings results for BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX)

BM Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.24.

Analyst Opinion on BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BM Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 118.34%. The high price target for BMTX is $20.00 and the low price target for BMTX is $20.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

BM Technologies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $20.00, BM Technologies has a forecasted upside of 118.3% from its current price of $9.16. BM Technologies has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX)

BM Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. BM Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX)

In the past three months, BM Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 57.00% of the stock of BM Technologies is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 35.65% of the stock of BM Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX



Earnings for BM Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.45) to ($0.38) per share. BM Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 38.17. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

