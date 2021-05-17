Earnings results for BRF (NYSE:BRFS)

BRF S.A. is estimated to report earnings on 05/17/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.01.

BRF last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 25th, 2021. The reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter. BRF has generated $0.36 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.9. BRF has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, August 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for BRF in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 31.58%. The high price target for BRFS is $6.00 and the low price target for BRFS is $4.50. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

BRF does not currently pay a dividend. BRF does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, BRF insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of BRF is held by insiders. Only 7.98% of the stock of BRF is held by institutions.

Earnings for BRF are expected to grow by 18.52% in the coming year, from $0.27 to $0.32 per share. The P/E ratio of BRF is 12.87, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.48. The P/E ratio of BRF is 12.87, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Staples sector average P/E ratio of about 44.89. BRF has a P/B Ratio of 1.60. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

