Earnings results for Canoo (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/17/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05.

Canoo last released its quarterly earnings data on March 29th, 2021. The reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.52. Canoo has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Canoo has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 17th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Canoo (NYSE:GOEV)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Canoo in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 64.38%. The high price target for GOEV is $18.00 and the low price target for GOEV is $6.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Canoo has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.00, Canoo has a forecasted upside of 64.4% from its current price of $7.30. Canoo has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Canoo (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo does not currently pay a dividend. Canoo does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Canoo (NYSE:GOEV)

In the past three months, Canoo insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 26.34% of the stock of Canoo is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Canoo (NYSE:GOEV



Earnings for Canoo are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.53) to ($1.45) per share. Canoo has a P/B Ratio of 42.94. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

