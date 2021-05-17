Earnings results for Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 05/17/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Mar 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.45.

Cerevel Therapeutics last announced its earnings data on March 24th, 2021. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.10. Cerevel Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Cerevel Therapeutics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 17th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cerevel Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 44.61%. The high price target for CERE is $24.00 and the low price target for CERE is $17.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Cerevel Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.67, Cerevel Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 44.6% from its current price of $13.60. Cerevel Therapeutics has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE)

Cerevel Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Cerevel Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE)

In the past three months, Cerevel Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.75% of the stock of Cerevel Therapeutics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE



Earnings for Cerevel Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.97) to ($1.52) per share.

