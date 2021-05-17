Earnings results for China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

China Online Education Group last released its quarterly earnings data on March 5th, 2021. The reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $82 million during the quarter. China Online Education Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.5. China Online Education Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, May 17th, 2021.

Analyst Opinion on China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for China Online Education Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $36.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 93.55%. The high price target for COE is $36.00 and the low price target for COE is $36.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

China Online Education Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $36.00, China Online Education Group has a forecasted upside of 93.5% from its current price of $18.60. China Online Education Group has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

China Online Education Group does not currently pay a dividend. China Online Education Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE)

In the past three months, China Online Education Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE



The P/E ratio of China Online Education Group is 25.48, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 23.50. The P/E ratio of China Online Education Group is 25.48, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 42.98.

